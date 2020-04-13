PBCSD free food distribution Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until further notice

WEST PALM BEACH — On Monday, April 13, the School District of Palm Beach County School Food Services began distributing ‘Grab and Go’ meal bags on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Two days’ worth of meals will be provided each day.

Meals are free to anyone 18 years of age and under (under 22 for ESE students), regardless of financial need.

Free boxes of food will also be available from Feeding South Florida the week of April 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To limit person-to-person contact, please remember to adhere to social distancing.

Those driving to one of the feeding sites are asked to open the trunk of their car or leave a seat open where staff can place the food. People walking up to a site should remember to maintain a distance of at least six feet. These measures are taken very seriously and are intended to keep everyone safe.

Meals provided may vary by location and may contain allergens. Adults picking up the food are asked to be vigilant and ensure they do not take food if allergies may be a concern. Food should be refrigerated or discarded if not consumed upon receipt.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has provided a waiver to allow parents/guardians to pick up meals without the child being present. The parent needs to provide confirmation of the number of children for which they are picking up meals, by one of the following methods: student ID, student passport, student library card, student birth certificate, or a photo of the adult picking up the meals with the students for whom they are picking up meals.

The parent will show the identification to staff providing the meals, and meals will be provided for the number of children identified. The District follows food distribution rules as outlined by the USDA.

School Food Service Food Distribution Sites:

Monday food distribution site

• Belle Glade Elementary, 500 N.W. Ave. L. in Belle Glade

•Pahokee Elementary School, 560 E. Main Place in Pahokee

Wednesday food distribution site

•Rosenwald Elementary School, 1321 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in South Bay

Friday distribution site

•Gove Elementary School, 1000 S.E. Ave. G in Belle Glade

The trucks will arrive at the school each morning and a School Food Service staff member will be present to receive delivery. Volunteers (District staff along with Feeding South Florida staff) will arrive at 10 a.m. and will stay until 3 p.m. for box cleanup. The distribution of the boxes will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to match the times we are serving.