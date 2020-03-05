PBCFR responds to vehicle found in canal in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE — A Palm Beach County Fire Rescue press release stated that at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, crews responded to reports of a vehicle going into a canal near Hatton Highway and State Road 80.

First arriving firefighters reported a vehicle had its front end in a canal. The two occupants from the vehicle were safely outside of the vehicle. The two patients were transported to a local area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.