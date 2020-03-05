PBCFR responds to vehicle found in canal in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE — A Palm Beach County Fire Rescue press release stated that at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, crews responded to reports of a vehicle going into a canal near Hatton Highway and State Road 80.
First arriving firefighters reported a vehicle had its front end in a canal. The two occupants from the vehicle were safely outside of the vehicle. The two patients were transported to a local area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.