PBCFR responds to Pahokee fire June 7

Jun 10th, 2019

PAHOKEE — A Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) press release stated that at approximately 8:10 p.m. on Friday, June 7, crews responded to reports of a fire on the 13000 block of U.S. 441 North in Pahokee. First arriving firefighters reported heavy smoke from the attic of a single family home.

Fire crews started a fire attack and were able to bring the fire under control quickly, extinguishing it.

At the time of the press release it was reported that overhaul operations were underway and an investigator had been called to the scene.

