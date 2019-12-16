PBCFR responds to apartment building fire

BELLE GLADE — A Palm Beach County Fire Rescue press release stated at approximately 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, crews responded to the 300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Belle Glade for reports of a fire.

First arriving firefighters reported smoke from a second floor apartment and entered to locate the source. Firefighters did an excellent job in containing the fire and preventing the fire from spreading. Local Red Cross volunteers on a Disaster Action Team were on site to help coordinate emergency aid to those affected. Fire officials say two people have been displaced by the blaze. The Red Cross continues to assess the immediate emergency needs such as food, temporary lodging and clothing.

The Red Cross provided comfort kits, direct client assistance and recovery planning to meet their disaster-caused needs.