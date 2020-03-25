PBC women honored as ‘Guardians’

BELLE GLADE — The Guardians of the Glades community activism organization is naming another local woman daily as recognized “Guardians of the Glades” this month.

Melissa McKinlay

• March 6: Melissa McKinlay — “Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay has served on the Palm Beach County Commission since 2014. Prior to her election, Commissioner McKinlay spent nearly 20 years advocating on behalf of women, children and families as a legislative aide to the Palm Beach County Legislative Affairs Office, to members of the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate, and as a volunteer with several organizations including the Junior League. She served as mayor of Palm Beach County during 2017-2018.

“Having a large district does not keep Commissioner McKinlay away from the Glades. She is known to spend a lot of time in the community where she can get out and speak with constituents. She welcomes opportunities to discuss issues and can be heard asking, “What would you like me to do to help with this?” While she advocates for many things that impact people, she is known around the country for advocating for the Glades.

“Commissioner McK.inlay’s priorities remain infrastructure improvements and economic development in the Glades region of her district, affordable and healthy housing, addressing the nation’s opioid/heroin overdose crisis, human trafficking and many others.”

Tammy Bunting

• March 7: Tammy Bunting — “Tammy Bunting serves as the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office District 13 administrative secretary, where she is known to assist residents whenever she can. Originally from Immokalee, Ms. Bunting began her public service as an EMT at the Everglades Regional Medical Center Ambulance Service. We suspect that her desire to assist people was solidified during her time in emergency health care. She later worked as a dispatcher and clerical assistant at the Pahokee Police Department and the Belle Glade Police Department.

“Ms. Bunting works closely with various organizations to assist people. She is known for doing what she can to assist families meet their needs, oftentimes leveraging partnerships to ensure that families and individuals needing assistance receive it. Ms. Bunting loves the Glades and she has no problem letting people know that her heart is in the Tri-City area.

“If you’re interested in taking the time to chat with Ms. Bunting, be prepared to hear her speak about “Muck Love” and how she considers it a blessing and a joy to assist the people in the community.”