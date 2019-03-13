PBC Community Action and Farmworker programs merge

BELLE GLADE — The Palm Beach County Community Services Department’s Community Action Program (CAP) and Farmworker Career Development Program (FCDP) announced the merge and relocation of its Belle Glade office to better accommodate the needs of the residents.

The new office will be located at 38754 State Road 80, Room 216, Belle Glade. The move will begin March 13 as an effort to create a ‘one-stop-shop’ for health and human services in the Tri-City Glades area.

“We serve close to 2,500 clients in the Belle Glade area on a yearly basis. The decision to relocate was a logical step to ensure that our residents have the best access to services,” said CAP Program Manager Natalie Diaz-Rodriguez. “This move will be beneficial for our employees and clients, as it will allow us to serve more clients and provide them with opportunities to become more self-sufficient.”

CAP is a federally-funded program part of a national movement to fight poverty on the local level, with the mission to remove barriers and create opportunities for low-income individuals and families that will enable them to become more self-sufficient. Services provided through this program include small business startup; employment skills training; case management and referrals; assistance with rent, utilities and transportation; and VITA tax assistance.

FCDP offers migrant and seasonal farmworkers the opportunity to strengthen their ability to achieve economic self-sufficiency through their participation in educational, skills training and supportive services. After completion of training, program participants are then able to obtain year-round unsubsidized employment and as a result, are able to make positive changes in their lives.

CAP and FCDP’s current office location, 607 South Main St., Suite 103, Belle Glade, will remain open until April 26 providing limited services.

For more information about the office relocation, please call 561-996-0660.