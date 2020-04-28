PBC changes student meal distribution times

Partners join in effort to keep schoolkids fed nutritiously

WEST PALM BEACH — The Palm Beach County School District has revised its schedule once more for the free meal distributions taking place weekly out of dozens of schools in the district, including several in the Glades Region. Also, some partner agencies will be helping their food service staff.

There was no distribution on Monday, April 27, because they’ve altered their itinerary. This week, it’s Tuesday and Thursday instead of their previous times. Also, beginning Thursday, May 7, meals will be distributed only every Thursday, so families will get kits with two meals per day for six days, or 12 meals for each child.

Feeding South Florida will also be distributing boxes of food on Tuesday at the first two locations listed below. For all of these giveaways, people should follow the directions of deputies or other staff through the schools’ bus loop driveways and practice social distancing. The boxes will be put in recipients’ car trunk or truck bed.

This week, April 26 through May 2, the district is changing the distribution dates and times as follows:

On Tuesday, April 28, two days’ worth of meals will be given out during the “Grab and Go” distribution from 9 a.m. to noon at 35 sites, including:

• Belle Glade Elementary School, 500 N.W. Avenue L, Belle Glade 33430;

• Pahokee Elementary IB World School, 560 E. Main Place, Pahokee 33476;

• Gove Elementary School, 1000 S.E. Avenue G, Belle Glade 33430; and

• Rosenwald Elementary School, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, South Bay 33493.

On Thursday, April 30, kits consisting of two meals per day for six days’ worth of food will be distributed at 51 sites throughout the county, including:

• Belle Glade Elementary School, 500 N.W. Avenue L, Belle Glade 33430;

• Pahokee Elementary IB World School, 560 E. Main Place, Pahokee 33476;

• Gove Elementary School, 1000 S.E. Avenue G, Belle Glade 33430;

• Rosenwald Elementary School, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, South Bay 33493; and

• Glade View Elementary School, 1100 S.E. Avenue G, Belle Glade, 33430.

The Pan-Florida Challenge will deliver boxes of food to the above top three locations; and Feeding South Florida will have bags of produce and foodstuffs available at Rosenwald on Thursday.

Meals are free to anyone 18 years of age and younger (22 years of age and younger for ESE students), regardless of financial need. A parent or guardian must be present when picking up food for their child.