PBC Animal Care & Control resumes spay/neuter services for community cats and drive-up vaccine clinic for pets

PALM BEACH COUNTY — In an ever-evolving effort to continue essential operations, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control will resume appointment-based spay and neuter services for community cats (feral and free-roaming) only, on a limited basis, in addition to re-opening the drive-up vaccine clinic for owned pets. These services will be offered Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays for the month of June starting on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

• Pet owners will be required to stay in their own vehicles while shelter staff handles and vaccinates their pet(s). Dogs must be on secured leashes, and cats must be in carriers.

• Rabies license tags and proof of vaccinations will be mailed to the pet owner within three to five business days. Vaccines can be purchased by credit card, cash or check; all late fees associated with rabies vaccines and tag renewals have been temporarily suspended until further notice.

• Spay/neuter services for community cats will be held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

• Call 561-233-1261 to schedule an appointment.

• A maximum of 15 surgeries per day will be available by appointment only; no walk-ups will be accepted.

• Surgeries will be for community cats only. Cats must be in traps. Cats must be four months old or older.

• A maximum of two slots will be available per trapper.

• Cats will be spayed or neutered, receive a rabies and FVRCP vaccine, microchip, and flea prevention, and their left ear will be notched.

For additional information, surgery requirements, or vaccine package details and pricing, please visit www.pbcgov.com/animal