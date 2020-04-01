PBC Animal Care and Control urges the community to foster or adopt a pet online

Pick Your Perfect Pandemic Partner!

All adoption fees have been waived.

In light of the current pandemic and the movement for people to stay home to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is offering “Pick Your Perfect Pandemic Partner” to encourage adoption or fostering of homeless pets in the shelter. Due to visitors no longer being allowed to enter the building, the shelter has shifted the adoptions to an online platform. All adoption fees have been waived.

A companion animal will help ease stress, alleviate boredom and encourage walks in fresh air, all while practicing safe social distancing or staying at home. Animal Care and Control has over 150 pets that are in need of adoptive homes or temporary foster homes.

Adopters selecting and adopting their pet online will receive a three-week supply of Science Diet pet food, an adoption goodie bag, a certificate for a free rabies shot and tag for the next two years, free booster vaccines for a two-year period, plus a three-month supply of heart worm and flea preventative. Adopters may visit the shelter’s website to select their perfect pandemic partner at pbcgov.com/snap. Once their selection has been made, they can submit the online adoption application. Shelter staff will contact them once their application has been approved to set up a time to come pick up the new pet.

For those not quite ready to make a lifelong commitment, fostering a pet during the pandemic is a great option and a life-saving act. Foster parents are given all of the supplies needed to take care of their foster pet and will be given resources to help promote the pet for adoption. Anyone interested in fostering a pet can get started by visiting http://discover.pbcgov.org/publicsafety/animalcare/Pages/foster.aspx.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is located at 7100 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach. For additional information and shelter hours of operation, please visit pbcgov.com/animal or call 561-233-1200.