PBC Animal Care and Control offers drive-up vaccine clinic for pets

WEST PALM BEACH – In an ever-evolving effort to continue essential operations, and to assist with limiting potential exposure to coronavirus, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, 7100 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach, has limited hours for residents to bring pets for rabies and other vaccinations.

As of March 27, pet owners have not been allowed into the lobby for vaccination services. Instead, they will be directed to the drive-up, outdoor clinic. Pet owners are required to stay in their own vehicle, while shelter staff handle and vaccinate their pet(s). Dogs must be on a secure leash and cats must be in a carrier.

Vaccine Clinic hours of operation:

• Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon

• Sunday – closed

Rabies license tags and proof of vaccinations will be mailed to the pet owner within three to five business days. Vaccines can be purchased by credit card or check only; no cash will be accepted.

In addition, all late fees associated with rabies vaccines and tag renewals have been temporarily suspended until further notice.