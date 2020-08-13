Parents wish for a school ‘combo’ plan

MOORE HAVEN — The Glades County 2020-21 school year will start on Monday, Aug. 17. Glades County parents were offered three options for the upcoming school year: Traditional-in school learning, My District virtual and e-learning.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Tiffany Patterson

GLADES COUNTY – Rylie and Blade Patterson can’t wait to get back in school and see their friends.

Jeff and Tiffany Patterson of Moore Haven have elected to go with the traditional-in school program.

“We have a 16-year-old daughter going into 11th grade and a 14-year-old son going into ninth grade at Moore Haven Middle High School,” Mrs. Patterson said.

The shutdown in spring was a struggle for the Pattersons. “Both kids had to do e-learning while my husband and I still worked because we were essential personnel,” she said.

The transition to distance learning was smooth for their daughter; she was familiar with it since she was in dual enrollment and she did really great with the program, her mom said. But it was very difficult for their son. He really struggled without the structure of the classroom.

The Patterson children were old enough to stay home, but their grandmother came over to try to help them with their lessons.

“We chose the traditional-in school because we felt that they both needed the social interaction with their friends and our son needs the structure of a classroom in order to really focus and learn. The school has been working hard on the re-entry plan so, while I’m nervous, I have faith that the teachers and staff will do what they can to keep my kids safe. My kids also know the importance of wearing a mask in larger crowds and are very good with it,” Mrs. Patterson said.

Both kids are “excited to go back and see their friends.”

“The school gave us three options, traditional, e-learning or virtual. I wish they were able to do a modified option where they could do both traditional and e-learning together to minimize the exposure,” she added.