Palm City Crash claims life of Indiantown man

PALM CITY — An Indiantown man died as the result of a traffic crash in Palm City on Sunday, May 19.

A Florida Highway Patrol press release stated that at approximately 5:39 a.m. a 2015 Mercedes operated by Lavar Fairfax-Byrd, 38, of Port St. Lucie, was traveling westbound on S.W. Citrus Blvd. in Palm City.

A 2000 GMC van operated by Miguel Marroquin, of Indiantown, traveled eastbound on S.W. Citrus Blvd.

A 1999 Jeep SUV operated by Margarita Pedro, 31, of Indiantown, was traveling eastbound on S.W. Citrus Blvd. behind the GMC.

The Mercedes traveled into the eastbound lane of S.W. Citrus Blvd. and struck the left front of the GMC with the left front of the vehicle.

After the impact with the Mercedes, the GMC spun around and came to a final rest on the south shoulder of S.W. Citrus Blvd. facing north.

The right front of the Jeep then struck the front of the GMC.

After the GMC struck the Jeep, the GMC spun around coming to final rest on the south shoulder of S.W. Citrus Blvd. facing southeast.

The Jeep came to final rest on the south shoulder of S.W. Citrus Blvd. facing southeast.

After the impact with the GMC, the Mercedes traveled in a northwest direction across S.W. Citrus Blvd. onto the north shoulder of S.W. Citrus Blvd. The Mercedes came to a final rest on the north shoulder of S.W. Citrus Blvd. facing northwest.

It was reported that Miguel Marroquinn succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. Juan Gabino, Francisco Francis and Andres de Andres Lorenzo, all passengers in the GMC van, were transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Mr. Fairfax-Byrd received serious injuries in the crash.

Mr. Pedro was tranported to Martin Memorial South Hospital with minor injuries.

Charges are pending, and the traffic accident was investigated by Trooper Bullock and Corporal Shuman.