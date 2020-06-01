Palm Beach County’s Summer Food Service Program starts June 1

PALM BEACH COUNTY — The Palm Beach County Youth Services Department’s Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) will transition from pre-summer feeding at eight locations to the full Summer Food Service Program feeding schedule. Beginning June 1, 43 sites throughout the county, including 16 Palm Beach County Library locations, will serve as meal distribution sites with additional sites added weekly.

To see a list of all the Palm Beach County SFSP food distribution sites, visit discover.pbcgov.org/youthservices/Pages/Summer_Food.aspx.

Distribution will be at the following locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning June 3 through Aug. 7.

• Belle Glade Library, 725 N.W. Fourth St. in Belle Glade

• Pahokee Library, 525 Bacom Point Road, Pahokee

• South Bay Library 375 S.W. Second Ave., South Bay

The SFSP provides meals and snacks to eligible children age 18 and under during the summer months (June through August) and in times of emergency. Meals and snacks are also available to persons with disabilities, over age 18, who participate in school programs for people who are mentally or physically disabled. Youth Services administers and monitors this program, funded by USDA and the Department of Education. Sites are located throughout Palm Beach County in low-income neighborhoods.

Parents picking up kits without their child present must bring identification for the child. Acceptable forms of identification include student ID, child’s passport or other government-issued ID, birth certificate, adoption decree, immunization records and school demographics. Meal kits will not be provided to parents who do not bring their child or do not provide proper identification.

Families without transportation may walk up to collect meal kits. Proper COVID-19 safety measures must be practiced by all families, including but not limited to social distancing and wearing facial coverings.

Sites will continue to distribute seven days’ worth of meals to each eligible child once a week through Friday, Aug. 7. For locations and times of service, visit summerbreakspot.freshfromflorida.com.

If interested in having a site become a meal distribution location with the Summer Food Service Program, contact Gus Wessel by email at hwessel@pbcgov.org.