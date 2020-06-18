Palm Beach County Youth Services offering free Race-Based Implicit Bias and Microaggressions Training

PALM BEACH COUNTY — The Palm Beach County Youth Services Department’s Education and Training Center will offer the opportunity for individuals to attend “Race-Based Implicit Bias and Microaggressions,” a remote didactic training held via Zoom Video.

Presenter Danniella Jones, Psy.D. will define race-based implicit bias and microaggressions while exploring their impact on youth, families, and those who work with youth. Participants will learn strategies for increasing individual awareness of implicit bias as well as treating and responding appropriately to those impacted.

Licensed mental health professionals will receive two continuing education credits for this training. Full attendance is required. No partial credit will be awarded.

Sessions are scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, July 13.

Register for the Monday, July 13 session at ow.ly/a3QY50A9wTr.