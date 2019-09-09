Palm Beach County to Conduct Aerial Spraying for Mosquitoes

PALM BEACH COUNTY — The Palm Beach County Division of Mosquito Control is planning to conduct an aerial spray this evening, Monday, September 9, in response to mosquitoes emerging from rainfall caused by Hurricane Dorian.

Surface water accumulations are primarily in the north and west county areas with expected spray areas to include the Lake Harbor, Belle Glade and Pahokee region; Jupiter Farms, Caloosa and Palm Beach Country Estates; and The Acreage, Loxahatchee Groves and Royal Palm Beach area.

Additionally, the county continues to receive reports from the Health Department of West Nile Virus activity in the Belle Glade and Pahokee area, but no positive results for any other Palm Beach County areas. For this reason, that region will be the primary target area. Wellington and South County are not expected to be included in the spray area at this time.

Should weather cause a cancellation, the county will continue to attempt to spray by helicopter each evening until a successful spray operation is completed.

To further help control mosquitoes, residents are asked to drain or minimize standing water on their properties. If you are going to be outdoors after dark, use an insect repellent containing DEET and wear long pants and long-sleeve shirt. The aerial spray hotline is 561-642-8775.