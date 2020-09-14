Palm Beach County to conduct aerial spraying for mosquitoes this evening, Sept. 14

WEST PALM BEACH — The Palm Beach County Division of Mosquito Control will be conducting aerial spraying beginning 30 minutes after sunset tonight, Monday, Sept. 14, weather permitting.

Aerial spraying is in response to the Palm Beach County Mosquito Control Division and the Florida Department of Health’s surveillance and prevention efforts to combat mosquito spread diseases. On Aug. 13, the Florida Department of Health-Palm Beach County issued a mosquito-borne illness alert for the county due to confirmed cases of West Nile virus. This will be the third aerial spray operation conducted in the county since the alert was issued by the Health Department.

The planned coverage area includes approximately 280,000 acres covering populated areas west of Military Trail from western Boca Raton north to Wellington, The Acreage/Loxahatchee, Jupiter Farms, and the Glades communities of Pahokee, Belle Glade, South Bay and Lake Harbor.

Should weather cause a cancellation, the county will continue to attempt to spray by helicopter each evening until a successful spray operation is completed. To find out if spraying was successful, please call the Aerial Spray Hotline at 561-642-8775 to hear the most up to date information about the operation.

To further help control mosquitoes, residents are asked to drain or minimize standing water on their properties. If you are going be outdoors after dark, use an insect repellent containing DEET and wear long pants and a long-sleeve shirt.