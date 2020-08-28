Palm Beach County to conduct aerial spraying for mosquitoes Saturday, Aug. 29

PALM BEACH COUNTY — The Palm Beach County Division of Mosquito Control will be conducting aerial spraying beginning a half-hour after sunset on Saturday, Aug. 29, weather permitting. Aerial spraying is in response to Mosquito Control’s and the Florida Department of Health’s (DOH) surveillance and prevention efforts to combat mosquito spread diseases.

In response to what are now three confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) in Palm Beach County and an ongoing DOH mosquito-borne illness alert, an aerial spray operation will be conducted for the eastern regions of the county from Military Trail east to approximately U.S. 1. The operation will treat all municipalities in this area of the county. Should nuisance mosquito levels in western regions of the county become elevated over the next few days, or if additional disease surveillance indicates sustained WNV activity, additional spraying operations will be scheduled to treat those previously sprayed areas early next week. Again, these operations are necessary due to the public health threat posed by WNV circulating in the county at this time.

Should weather cause a cancellation, the county will continue to attempt to spray by helicopter each evening until a successful spray operation is completed. To find out if spraying was successfully completed, please call the Aerial Spray Hotline at 561-642-8775 to hear the most up to date information about the operation.

To further help control mosquitoes, residents are asked to drain or minimize standing water on their properties. If you are going be outdoors after dark, use an insect repellent containing DEET and wear long pants and a long-sleeve shirt.