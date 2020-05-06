Palm Beach County school feeding sites open

PALM BEACH COUNTY — The next school-based, free-food distribution will be Thursday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. Parents or guardians who pick up meals on Thursday will be picking up a kit with three days worth of meals for each child. Twice-a-week meal distribution will return on Tuesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 14, and continue through the month of May. Meals are free to anyone 18 years of age and younger (22 years of age and younger for ESE students), regardless of financial need.

At the following locations in the Glades:

• Belle Glade Elementary, 500 N.W. Ave. L in Belle Glade

• Glade View Elementary, 1100 S.W. Ave. G in Belle Glade

• Gove Elementary, 1000 S,E, Ave, G, Belle Glade

• Pahokee Elementary, 560 E. Main Place, in Pahokee

• Rosenwald Elementary, 1321 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in South Bay