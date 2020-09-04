Palm Beach County revises operating hour restriction and other business hours

WEST PALM BEACH — Palm Beach County Administrator Verdenia Baker has issued Emergency Order 2020-023, which was effective at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 4. This order revises an earlier order that restricted operating hours on serving food and/or alcohol for on premises consumption and other business hours.

Emergency Order 23 amends Sections 4 and 5 of Emergency Order 2020-018 to replace all hour references from “between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.” to “between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m.”

Subsection 6k of Emergency Order 2020-018 is also amended to remove the references to tattooing, body piercing, and tanning business establishments, which are no longer closed within Palm Beach County.

All other provisions of Section 6k are unchanged and all other provisions of Emergency Order 2020-018 remain in full effect.