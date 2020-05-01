Palm Beach County Property Appraiser’s Office to reopen office locations May 4

WEST PALM BEACH — The Palm Beach County Property Appraiser’s Office and its five Service Centers will reopen to the public on Monday, May 4 at 8:30 a.m.

All office locations will limit the number of customers allowed inside and adhere to social distancing protocols in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Designated wait areas and markers will help keep customers and staff a safe distance apart. Our office strongly recommends that people wear face protective coverings when entering all office locations.

“We are committed to serve the public in a safe and responsible manner,” said Palm Beach County Property Appraiser Dorothy Jacks. “Our office has taken a number of steps to mitigate contact between our employees, including staggering work times and establishing a period between those shifts for staff to disinfect workspaces and exit before the next group of employees enters the office.

“It is important for us to resume office operations, continue the work of the 2020 tax roll and provide assistance to the taxpayers of Palm Beach County in a secure and prudent fashion,” said Ms. Jacks.

Our office is in daily communication with our county partners, and we are working with them to ensure a clean and safe work environment for all.

The Property Appraiser Public Access (PAPA) website has always been known for its user-friendly online tools and resources. Our office encourages the public to conduct their business online rather than by an in-person visit, by utilizing our services on the PAPA website: pbcgov.org/PAPA. Or contact us by phone at 561-355-3230, or email to PAO@pbcgov.org.