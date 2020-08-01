Palm Beach County opens hurricane shelters

WEST PALM BEACH — Due to track changes and storm intensity of Hurricane Isaias, Palm Beach County opened four general population shelters and a pet friendly shelter for animals only for those residents that reside in Evacuation Zone A. Evacuation Zone A is for residents living in a manufactured/mobile home or sub-standard housing.

Palm Beach County has contacted all Special Needs Shelter clients to inquire on their need to be sheltered at the South Florida Fairgrounds facility.

The four general population shelters are:

· Lake Shore Middle School: 425 W Canal St. N, Belle Glade

· Palm Beach Gardens High School: 4245 Holly Dr., Palm Beach Gardens

· Palm Beach Central High School: 8499 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington

· Park Vista High School: 7900 Jog Rd., Lake Worth

· Animals only shelter for residents sheltering at Park Vista High School – West Boynton Recreation Center: 6000 Northtree Blvd., Lake Worth

Shelters will be setup to accommodate social distancing. Families will not have more space, but spaces between families will be larger. Residents should be prepared to take cleaning items with you like soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes or general household cleaning supplies to disinfect surfaces.



Residents are strongly urged to shelter in place if safe to do so. It is safer at home. Those utilizing designated shelters will be screened, temperatures taken and required to wear facial coverings. Facial coverings are required for everyone over the age of 2.

The Emergency Information Center, 561-712-6400, is staffed 24 hours per day for residents with questions regarding sheltering and hurricane preparedness.