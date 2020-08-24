Palm Beach County library system offers Pop-Up Media Labs virtual classes

BELLE GLADE — Pop-Up Media Labs are now available in 13 branches of the Palm Beach County Library System. The Pop-Up Media Labs are an expansion of the Main Library’s CreationStation, a digital media lab that provides the tools for the public to create audio and video content, podcasts and image editing.

All library activities and classes are currently virtual. Search for Pop-Up Media Labs on the Digital Activities page at www.pbclibrary.org/digital-activities. Pop-Up Media Lab activities include green screen photography/videography, virtual reality exploration, digital preservation with a high-speed scanner and podcasting with audio equipment and software.

In-person, hands-on pop-up activities will return when it is possible for the public to interact in a safe environment. The Pop-Up Media Labs were funded under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Florida’s LSTA program is administered by the Department of State’s Division of Library and Information Services.

The following are upcoming classes at the Belle Glade branch library, 725 N.W. Fourth St. (561-996-3463):

Monday, Aug. 24

• Photoshop for Kids: Fantasy Art! at 2:30 p.m. Learn how to place yourself in your own imaginary world, using your own drawings, photos and Adobe Photoshop!

Wednesday, Aug. 26

• iMovie Editing Basics at 2:30 p.m. Learn basic editing skills.