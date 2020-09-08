Palm Beach County Library System celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

The Palm Beach County Library System invites residents to the Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration. The Library System will be celebrating our community’s cultural diversity, the beautiful traditions of Latin American countries and the contributions Hispanics have made to American society.

All events are offered on Zoom. To register for the activities below, visit www.pbclibrary.org/hhm2020. For a complete list of events, visit www.pbclibrary.org/digital-activities.

• Tuesday, Sept. 6 p.m. — Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff Event: Meet the Author – Sofía Segovia — Renowned Mexican novelist Sofía Segovia talks about her literary career and perspective on daring to follow our dreams. She is the author of “Huracán” (“Hurricane”), “Peregrinos” (“Pilgrims”) and “El murmullo de las abejas” (“The Murmur of Bees”), a bestseller named Literary Discovery of the Year by Penguin Random House and Novel of the Year by iTunes. Check out or reserve copies at a local branch. E-books are available on cloudLibrary. (45 min.) Bilingual: Spanish/English

• Thursday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. — Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month: Latin Flavor Cooking Demo – Plantains in Mole Sauce from Guatemala — Enjoy a cooking demonstration and discover ingredients and spices used in Latin American food. (50 min.) Bilingual: Spanish/English

• Saturday, Sept. 19, 2 p.m. — Wayna Music of the Andes — Wayna’s musical presentation recreates traditional and contemporary sounds and melodies from the highlands of Ecuador, Perú and Bolivia. Paco Moreno, director and group founder, will demonstrate traditional string, wind and percussion instruments. (45 min.) Bilingual: Spanish/English

• Wednesday, Sept. 23, 6:30 p.m. — Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month: Latin American Classical Music on Viola with David Pedraza — Mexican violist David Pedraza performs classical music by Latin American composers. (45 min.) Bilingual: Spanish/English

• Saturday, Sept. 26, 2 p.m. — Dance Troupe Cuballet from Ecuador — Meet Gianina and Sofía Genovese, lead instructors of Ecuador’s international award winning dance troop. View dance demonstrations and enjoy the sites of Ecuador. (45 min.) Bilingual: Spanish/English

• Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2 p.m. — Meet the Artist: Fine Arts Photographer Rodolfo Walsh — Rodolfo Walsh talks about his experience expressing himself through the lens of his camera. In an artistic and conceptual way, he calls attention to issues of social justice, globalization and the environment. He currently resides in Guatemala. (45 min.) Bilingual: Spanish/English

• Wednesday, Sept. 30, 3:30 p.m. — Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Pura Belpré Award-Winning Books

The Pura Belpré Award is given to Latino/Latina writers and illustrators who celebrate the Latino cultural experience. Listen to a couple of the winning books and learn more about Pura Belpré, the first Latin American librarian at the New York Public Library. Grades K-5.

For more information about the Palm Beach County Library System, visit www.pbclibrary.org and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.