Palm Beach County holds press conference for COVID-19 update

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

On Wednesday, March 25, at 4 p.m. a press conference was held at the Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center. Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner and officials provided an update of community actions identified in Executive Orders 20-83, 20-82 and 20-80 issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis pertaining to the COVID-19 virus. The executive orders can be found here.

Palm Beach County issued Emergency Orders Number 2 and 3. Emergency Order Number 2 detailed retail and commercial businesses deemed critical that may remain open but are responsible for ensuring employees and persons interacting within such businesses practice social distancing and all other measures as advised by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Florida Department of Health (FDOH) and that special care and attention is given to safeguarding all persons aged 60 and over that may come in contact with the business or work in the business. Ordered all non-critical retail and commercial business operations closed.

Palm Beach County Emergency Order Number 3 declares effective immediately, all parks and golf courses to be closed to public access.

Dr. Alina Alonso, director of the Florida Health-Palm Beach County, emphasized the practice of social distancing along with hand washing, telecommuting, and avoiding large crowds and social gatherings. At this time Florida has 1,682 confirmed positive cases and 22 deaths. In Palm Beach County there are 118 confirmed positive cases and 3 deaths. Miami Dade and Broward counties lead the state in COVID-19 cases.

Commissioner Mack Bernard reinforced concern that our senior population and those at high risk should be protected and self-isolate. He is urging federal and state officials to allow FEMA to establish two drive-through testing sites in Palm Beach County.

County Administrator Verdenia Baker provided further detail about the Palm Beach County Emergency Orders issued. She urged that our community needs to stay at home, when at all possible. Palm Beach County has modified operations to minimize the exposure to the public and employees. Many services are available online, or through other communications.