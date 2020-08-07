Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responds to train versus vehicle crash

BELLE GLADE — A train struck a vehicle near Runyon Village and State Road 15 in Palm Beach County Friday morning.

According to a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue report, at approximately 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, crews responded to reports of a train versus vehicle crash near Runyon Village and State Road 15.

First arriving firefighters reported a freight train had struck a vehicle. The vehicle was found by fire rescue crews on its side near the tracks with trapped occupants inside. Using extrication equipment, the firefighters were able to safely get the trapped persons out of the vehicle.

There were three occupants, two adults and one infant, inside the vehicle when this crash occurred, according to the report. One adult was reported to have been transported by Trauma Hawk to a local area trauma hospital. The second adult and infant were transported by a rescue truck to a local area hospital.

The crash occurred on a Florida East Coast Railway track and all train traffic has currently been stopped in the area.