Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responds to multiple vehicular crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY — A Palm Beach County Fire Rescue press release stated that at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, crews responded to reports of a semi-truck vs multiple vehicle crash near South U.S. 27 and Okeelanta Road located south of South Bay. First arriving firefighters reported a multiple vehicle crash and multiple patients.

After evaluation of everyone involved in the crash, three patients were transported to a local area trauma hospital.