Palm Beach County expands Pre-Summer Food Service program

PALM BEACH COUNTY — The Pre-Summer Food Service Program operated by the Palm Beach County Youth Services Department in partnership with the Palm Beach County Library System has added two new locations. In addition to distribution sites in West Palm Beach, Greenacres, Belle Glade, Pahokee and South Bay, beginning May 12, meals will be available in Lake Worth and Boca Raton.

Meals are distributed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until all meal kits are distributed. Each eligible child receives a week’s worth of meals. Currently, the pre-summer feeding sites will be distributing food once per week through Wednesday, May 27.

Parents picking up kits without their child present must bring identification for the child. Acceptable forms include student ID, child’s passport or other government-issued ID, birth certificate, adoption decree, immunization records, and school demographics. Meal kits will not be provided to parents who do not bring their child or do not provide proper identification. Proper safety measures must be practiced.

Glades area distribution will be held on Wednesdays at the following sites:

• Belle Glade Branch Library, 725 N.W. Fourth St. in Belle Glade;

• Loula V. York Branch Library, 525 Bacom Point Road in Pahokee; and,

•Clarence E. Anthony Branch Library, 375 S.W. Second Ave. in South Bay.

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) ensures that school-aged children, 18 years and under, continue to receive nutritious meals beyond the school year and during the summer months (June – August) as well as times of emergency school closures.