Palm Beach County deputy loses battle with COVID-19; PBSO announces the passing of Deputy Sheriff Maurice Ford

Aug 28th, 2020
Deputy Sheriff Maurice Ford
November 1969 – August 2020

BELLE GLADE — Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is sad to announce the passing of Deputy Sheriff Maurice Ford.

Deputy Sheriff Ford, 50, died Thursday, Aug. 27, as a result of battling COVID-19.

Pictured are Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw with Deputy Maurice Ford.

Deputy Sheriff Ford began his career at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in July 2006. He was assigned to the Corrections Division/West County Detention Center.

Deputy Ford is survived by his wife and adult son.

PBSCO asks the community to keep Deputy Maurice Ford’s family and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers.

