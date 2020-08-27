Palm Beach County CSD to temporarily suspend rental and utility assistance applications

WEST PALM BEACH — On Sept. 1, the Palm Beach County Community Services Department (CSD) will temporarily suspend the acceptance of rental and utility applications to allow sufficient time to process applications currently in the queue. The county will reopen the application portal in October if funds are still available. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 31 in order to be processed.

Currently, more than 3,400 applications have been submitted for a total request of approximately $8 million. An additional 3,300 applications are in draft status. Individuals who have already submitted applications can check their status at www.pbcgov.com/clientservicessearch.

To date, Palm Beach County has processed close to 1,000 rental and utility payments totaling over $1.4 million. The review process has been completed for an additional 360 payments totaling approximately $560,000. There are 620 applications currently pending due to missing documents, 320 have been denied, and 1,120 applications are under review.

The rental and utility application portal will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 31. Households seeking assistance can apply by visiting www.pbcgov.com/OSCARSS.