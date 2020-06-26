Palm Beach County Commission makes masks mandatory

WEST PALM BEACH — During a scheduled workshop on June 23 Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners took the following action:

COVID-19 – Commissioners received an update from Dr. Alina Alonso, director of the Florida Department of Health-Palm Beach County, on local COVID-19 mitigation efforts. She recommended requiring masks or facial coverings to be worn in public, noting that the county is still in Phase 1 of reopening and the number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to increase. She added there is no conclusive evidence that those who contract and recover from COVID-19 are immune to reinfection.

Mandatory masks – The board directed County Administrator Verdenia Baker to proceed with an executive order requiring masks or facial coverings to be worn in public places throughout Palm Beach County. Exempted are persons age 2 and under and individuals with respiratory conditions that preclude the use of a mask. The order applies inside all buildings and outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

People can view Palm Beach County Emergency Orders online at: http://discover.pbcgov.org/coronavirus/Pages/Orders.aspx

Palm Beach County has extended the State of Emergency until June 26.

PALM BEACH COUNTY COVID-19 EDUCATION COMPLIANCE TEAM

The team is comprised of representatives from state and local agencies including the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Palm Beach County Code Enforcement and Fire Rescue, the Florida Department of Health-Palm Beach County and police departments from Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, West Palm Beach and Palm Beach. Team members will proactively conduct spot inspections of local businesses and public venues, noting where masks are not being worn and/or social distancing is not being consistently practiced.

For more information or to contact the COVID Education Compliance Team, please call 561-24COVID (561-242-6843) or email covidcompliance@pbcgov.org.