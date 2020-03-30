Palm Beach County closes parks and golf courses, private and public

WEST PALM BEACH – Palm Beach County has closed all parks and golf courses, both public and private, to prevent mass gatherings and slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“It may be some time until we can go back to life as we knew it,” Palm Beach Count Mayor Dave Kerner said in a press conference on Sunday, March 29. “That’s not today. That’s not next week. It’s probably not four weeks from now. We need to make this a way of life.

“All public and private parks within Palm Beach County are closed. This is irrespective if it is within municipal boundaries or not.

“All private community parks are closed. All parks within public, private and gated communities are closed. All county and regional parks are also closed.

“All private and public golf courses are closed. This includes but is not limited to municipal golf courses, private membership golf courses, community associations and otherwise.”

“Our rules apply across the board, public as well as private,” said Verdenia Baker, county administrator. “We started with 85 or 89 cases on Monday, and we’re up to 333. We need to continue to work as a community to help deter the spread of COVID-19 and it is going to take all of us. We are one community, one county and one team.”