Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control hosts ‘Op Around the Clock’ spay and neuter event for community cats

WEST PALM BEACH — In partnership with the Pet Alliance, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control will host “Op Around the Clock,” a two-day spay and neuter event focused on community cats and a backlog of kittens that are waiting to be adopted from partner rescue organizations. The goal is to spay and neuter 184 cats during the two-day event.

This two-day event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 9 at the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control located at 7100 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach.

The Pet Alliance has been partnering with Florida animal shelters by having them send teams of skilled surgeons to aid with local spay and neuter efforts. Both organizations are excited to be able to help local partners and provide this much-needed service for the community cat population in Palm Beach County through this event.

For more information, please contact Elizabeth Harfmann at 970-390-7547.