Paleo-to-Go offers students a time-traveling experience!

HENDRY COUNTY — When people hear the word fossil, they often think, “dinosaur bones!” But the term fossil encompasses many types of once-living organisms. Fossils are the remains, impressions or traces of organisms that existed millions of years ago. Knowing more about fossils and how they form is an important part of natural history.

Lake Okeechobee News/Danika Hopper

Scott Perry “The Fossil Guy” presents a mammoth femur during one of his Paleo-to-Go Program presentations.

Along roadsides, creeks, and anywhere dirt has been overturned in Hendry and Glades county is where Scott Perry, “The Fossil Guy,” says you might find different evidence of Florida’s early Pleistocene life. He has been fossil hunting in this area since childhood, and has found thousands of fossils, from garfish scales, shark teeth, soft shelled turtle, tortoise carapace, alligator scutes, manta ray mouth plates, dugong rib bones, ancient horse teeth, and paleo-llama bone fragments! The list is astounding. He has even discovered huge mammoth jaw and leg bones, giant sloth bones, and giant armadillo scutes!

Mr. Perry believes that fossils are important in understanding the history of the world because they provide physical evidence of animals and plants that lived in the past. Through their discovery and understanding we can uncover new ideas about former life on earth. Recently, he started a mobile paleontology program for local students, called Paleo-to-Go, where he brings his amazing collection of locally found fossils to schools. Students actually get to touch and hold these unique fossils while they learn about Florida’s natural history.

During the presentation, fossils are passed around as Mr. Perry tells the stories of both how and where the fossil was found, and how the creature lived when it was alive. Mr. Perry says students love the presentation because they, “Experience traveling back through time, over 2 million years ago! This program is a unique and exciting trip through the Plio-Pleistocene Era!”

The program is adaptable to teach students from preschool to high school, and adults enjoy it as well, explained Mr. Perry, “This is an educational adventure that is truly fun and educational for everyone!” The program is offered for $70 per one hour presentation, and multiple groups can be booked for a discounted fee.

Currently he is offering the program to public, private, and homeschooling groups throughout the Clewiston and LaBelle areas, but has also gone as far as Punta Gorda.



For more information, or to book a presentation, you can contact Scott Perry at LaBelleFossilCamp@gmail.com or 409-502-9029.