Pahokee's new gym taking shape

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

PAHOKEE — “It’s exciting to see all the progress being made on our gymnasium,” Mayor Keith Babb posted on his personal Facebook page July 2. “New paint, new parking lot, new ADA compliance ramps, new bleachers, new flooring, new goals, new restrooms,” he wrote. The handicapped-access ramps are being installed as required by the Americans With Disabilities Act, which Congress and President Bill Clinton enacted 30 years ago this month.

PAHOKEE — “This facility will not only host basketball, but will service as a community center where different events and community functions can be held,” Mayor Babb wrote.

