Pahokee teen dies in Lee County traffic crash

LEE COUNTY — A Pahokee teen died in a traffic crash on State Road 80 in Lee County on Tuesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol press release, at approximately 6:11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, a 1999 Nissan Altima operated by Christina Darling, of Pahokee, was traveling west on State Road 80, approaching the intersection of Joel Boulevard in the inside lane. At the same time, a 2003 Ford Explorer operated by Thomas Farabee, of Palatka, was traveling east on State Road 80, also approaching the intersection of Joel Boulevard in the outside lane.

The traffic light was solid green. The Nissan started to turn left onto Joel Boulevard. The Nissan’s driver apparently failed to yield to the eastbound traffic, according to the FHP report.

The front of the Ford Explorer collided with the right side of the Nissan in the intersection of State Road 80 and Joel Boulevard.

As a result of the impact, the Ford rolled over counterclockwise. The Nissan came to final rest facing northwest in the southeast section of the intersection.

A passenger in the Nissan, Saijah Stone, 16, of Pahokee, died from injuries sustained in a Lee County traffic crash. Two other passengers in the Nissan were also injured. Fourteen-year-old Jeremiah Stone and 18-year-old Siuna Stone, both of Pahokee, received serious injuries. The Nissan driver, Ms. Darling, 39, received minor injuries. All were transported to Lee Memorial Hospital.

The diver of the Ford Explorer, Thomas Farabee, 59, receive minor injuries. Three passengers in the Explorer, Samuel Farabee, 18, Abbigail Farabee, 10 and Rachel Farabee, 8, all of Palatka, also received minor injuries in the crash. All were transported to Lee Memorial Hospital.

All of those involved in the accident were wearing seat belts according to the FHP report.

The driver of the Nissan was charged with failure to yield, according to the FHP report.