‘Pahokee’ movie free for one more week PAHOKEE — Director Ivete Lucas reminds Lake Okeechobee region residents that they still have a week to view the privately produced movie “Pahokee”for no charge on the internet. She reposted the link on her Facebook page April 30, meaning people’s last day to view it free will be Wednesday, May 4. She also took the opportunity to repost a review in which Point of View Magazine termed the movie as feeling “like an American Landmark.” To view the film, go online to monumentreleasing.com/pahokee-theatrical. The review is on the magazine’s website at povmagazine.com.

