Pahokee marina unfinished items list still long

PAHOKEE — The partners in the investors group Everglades Reserves Holdings LLC — known as ERH — provided in September a list of jobs that were part of the renovation of the Pahokee marina, campground and restaurant complex on Lake Okeechobee.

All of these improvements to the State of Florida’s property — which is leased to the city — were promised as part of the City of Pahokee’s obligation under the sublease contract signed with ERH on Oct. 10, 2017, and which the state approved last week. Full financing was secured from two grants totaling about $2.3 million from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Chris Felker

This view looking to the south into the campground shows the unfinished utility trench that will have to be dug up again.

All were intended to upgrade the campground to Class A standards; many are public health or safety requirements; some are required for public facilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Some jobs were begun and not finished; some were never undertaken or done incorrectly, the partners say; a few were even sabotaged by vandals or thieves. The status of each as of Sept. 9, according to ERH, is listed below:

Potable water line in campground — Line buried prior to completion and testing; must be uncovered, tested and hooked up to main line. WiFi/TV cabling — Line buried prior to completion; must be uncovered and tested. Campground irrigation — Line buried prior to completion; must be uncovered. Marina floating dock repairs — Not completed. Marina Pier F wiring — Wiring materials stolen, no replacement on order, job unfinished. Marina ramp(s) — Not ordered, no deposit paid. Marina life rings — Not ordered, no deposit paid. Marina ladders — Ordered, 50% deposit paid, ready for pickup in south Miami-Dade. Marina floating dock fendering — Not ordered, not installed. Marina SPCC plan — Not ordered (marina fuel dock cannot operate without approved Spill Prevention, Control and Countermeasure plan. Marina fire extinguisher pedestals (one for Pier D and two for Pier F, per code; not ordered, no deposit paid, not installed). Handicap (ADA-compliant) handrails (bath house and administrative building) — materials on site, installation faulty or incomplete. Handicap handrails (swimming pool) — No materials ordered, no deposit paid. Access system — 50% deposit paid, contract never signed, will not operate without the WiFi system. Campground entry gate — Proposal received, contract not signed, deposit not paid. Rudimentary gate installed with fencing since September. Swimming pool entry gate — Proposal received, contract not signed, deposit not paid. (Public pool was being operated in violation of Florida Department of Health Palm Beach County standards.) Signage package — Bid received, no deposit paid; not ordered, not installed. Swimming pool repairs — Not addressed; leaks exist and sub-base is unstable. Landscaping (campground) — Not ordered, not installed. Landscaping (marina/parking) — Not ordered, not installed. Landscape lighting — 50% deposit paid, material available for pickup, no installation. Closed caption TV — Materials not ordered, no deposit paid, no installation. Irrigation — Tiki beach 50% complete. Laundry rooms — Not fully equipped. Tiki bar landscaping — Both hoses removed, landscape dying to lack of watering. Tiki bar landscape — Balance of landscape materials purchased, not installed and removed from site. Tiki bar liquor cabinet — Not ordered, not installed. Tiki bar cabinets — Not ordered, not installed. Tiki bar fireproofing — Deposit paid, installation scheduled. Administrative/bath house steps — Treads not ordered, not installed; ADA compliance items installed incorrectly or vandalized. VHF radio for dock master’s office — Not ordered. Restaurant deck water lines — Not ordered, not installed. Campground electrical wiring — Items not ordered, not installed (approximately 50% of sites not currently operational). Gas kitchen equipment — Items not ordered, no deposit paid, not installed. (Gas line hook-up cannot be finalized until equipment installed. Job not competed). Mold remediation in dock master’s office — City of Pahokee obligation. Not completed; office closed.

Unpaid project bills

• Electrician, $1,500, for work completed at city facility per instruction of City Manager Chandler Williamson.

• Landscaping purchased by Robert Lambert, $12,000 payment due Miami-Dade company.

• Robert Lambert, $1,650, heavy-duty line to secure Point Counterpoint II.

According to Mr. Lambert, most of these items remain to be finished. This list was provided Sept. 10, 2019. The Board of Trustees of the Florida Internal Improvement Trust Fund OK’d the marina property sublease between the city and ERH on Dec. 3.

Mr. Lambert said in a phone interview on Dec. 6 that the status quo remained the same.

The three partners of ERH LLC, who are now in a state-sanctioned partnership with the city, will seek a meeting as soon as possible with City Manager Williamson and the Pahokee City Commission to discuss how to get the complex open, and the restaurant operating especially, under their management within a few months.