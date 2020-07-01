P-EBT gives families more money for summer meals

FLORIDA – Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) provided food assistance of about $313 per child to Floridians with children who are eligible for free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP). Eligible families who did not receive their allotment by June 30 should contact the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Existing SNAP participants with children receiving free or reduced-price school meals had P-EBT benefits automatically added to their family’s SNAP EBT card.

Families participating in Medicaid or TANF who have children receiving free or reduced-price school meals were automatically mailed a P-EBT card to the address on file with the Department of Children and Families (DCF).

Families who do not participate in SNAP, TANF, or Medicaid were automatically mailed a P-EBT card to the address on file with the child’s school district.

If someone has not received their benefit by June 30, 2020, they can contact DCF at 1-833-311-0321.