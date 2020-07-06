OYDC TrueCore facility to shutdown after December

The Okeechobee Youth Development Center (OYDC) currently operated by TrueCore Behavioral will be shutting its doors this December the Lake Okeechobee News has learned.

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) has chosen to not renew the contract for the facility located at 7200 Highway 441 North in Okeechobee.

“The contract for the Okeechobee Youth Development Center expires in December 2020 and DJJ will not procure services at this program at this time,” said Florida DJJ communications director Amanda Slama in a statement to Lake Okeechobee News.

Lake Okeechobee News has reached out to TrueCore executives for information on if employees at the OYDC will be allowed to transfer to one of the company’s 20 other facilities in the state.

The loss of OYDC will be another blow to an Okeechobee economy already reeling from agriculture losses due to COVID-19.

The facilty was first privatized back in 1982 by the non-profit Eckard Foundation and renamed the Eckard Youth Development Center. In 2009 the for-profit G4S Youth Services took control of the property.

In 2017 G4S Youth Services was renamed TrueCore Behviroal after being bought by BHSB Holdings Inc. for $56.5 million. BHSB Holdings itself was acquired by the Minnesota-based investment group Spell Capital Mezzanine only a month prior in March 2017.