Over 150 job openings with 10 hospitality employers at Sept. 16 Virtual Hiring Event

PALM BEACH COUNTY — CareerSource Palm Beach County is teaming up with 10 area hospitality employers (hotels/clubs/resorts) to connect career seekers with great jobs at this hospitality virtual hiring event. Participating employers include BallenIsles, Quail Ridge, Mizner, Woodfield, Jupiter Hills, Admirals Cove, Ibis, Hunters Run, Old Marsh and The Everglades Club.

The hiring event is taking place Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to fill more than 150 full and part-time job openings for hospitality employers in Palm Beach County. Positions include servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, valets, food runners, bus service, activities assistants, stewards (dishwashers), spa/fitness attendants and front desk receptionists. The hospitality industry is the county’s largest employer, and there is high demand for hospitality talent for the upcoming fall/winter season as well as year-round careers.

It’s all online! There is no charge to participate, but a simple two-step registration is required:

• Register with CareerSource:

https://cspbcapps.careersourcepbc.com/registration/jobfair/106

Short link: https://bit.ly/2GS6qQO

Register with the hiring event:

https://premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/791-hospitality-tourism-virtual-fair

Short link: https://bit.ly/2RockLJ

You can learn more about the variety of great jobs in this high-demand field and rewards that come with working in a world-class customer service industry at our website:

https://www.careersourcepbc.com/job-seekers/industries-in-palm-beach-county/industries-in-palm-beach-county-hospitality