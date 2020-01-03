Outdoor Expo set for Jan. 11 & 12

Lake Okeechobee News is pleased to present an Outdoor Expo on the Okeechobee County Agri-Civic Center grounds for two full days in January!

The City of Okeechobee sits on the banks of the largest freshwater lake in Florida. Lake Okeechobee is the liquid heart of South Florida. The massive lake covers 730 square miles in south-central Florida and is the second-largest freshwater lake wholly within the continental United States.

Visit with vendors to assist you in exploring Outdoor Okeechobee!

Date And Time
Sat, Jan 11, 2020, 9:00 AM –
Sun, Jan 12, 2020, 4:00 PM EST

Location
Okeechobee Agri Civic Center
4601 Florida 710
Okeechobee, FL 34974

