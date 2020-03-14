Our Village seeks help for families in need

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee school children will have a longer spring break that expected, due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus. Okeechobee public schools are on spring break this coming week, but due to the emergency order by Gov. Ron DeSantis, they will be out of the classroom for at least an additional week. For families who depend on the free school breakfast and school lunch program, this unexpected extra week at home could bring the additional hardship of hunger.

The nonprofit organization, Our Village, has started a food drive to held families in need get through the prolonged school break. They are collecting the following food items:

Peanut butter

Jelly

Bread

Spaghetti Sauce

Noodles

Mac and cheese

Tuna

Boxed cereal

Small single serve meal items

Fruit cups

Non refrigerated pudding/jello

Granola bars

If you intend to purchase, text Leah Suarez at 863-697-8718, for drop off instructions at Our Village.

“This will be a very hard time for some families in addition to possible missed work. If you would like to donate money, we are happy to make purchases on your behalf,” Mrs. Suarez explained. There is a online donation option on the Our Village Facebook page.

The Our Village building will be closed for the next two weeks for deep cleaning, but the organization will continue to help families any way they can. To contact Our Village, text 863-697-8718 .