Our Village collecting school supplies for local children

OKEECHOBEE — Due to the concerns about spread of the COVID-19 virus, Our Village will not host their traditional “back to school” events this year, but they are still collecting supplies for local children.

Business, organizations and individuals who wish to help are asked to send items in care of Leah Suarez at the Okeechobee County School District Office, Room 205.

“We would need the items no later than July 24,” stated Mrs. Suarez.

Our Village will provide 75 bags with supplies for new teachers. These will be a combination of needed classroom supplies along with extra school supplies for children who may come to school without supplies. The organization will also supply 40 bags with supplies for students in need to staffing specialists, guidance counselors and the mental health team.

“We do have nearly 400 backpacks which we will divide among elementary schools, and if we receive donations for larger/sturdier bags, we will supply secondary schools with those,” Mrs. Suarez continued. “We would love for agencies to share information about their services, and any small token items would be welcomed as well. Additionally, Our Village will be providing some larger door prizes for new teacher orientation, and there is an opportunity for agencies to do the same.”

For more information, contact Children’s Mental Health System of Care Project Local Site Coordinator Leah D. Suarez, 863-462-5000 or 863-697-8718.