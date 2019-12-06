Our Village and Friends hosts Christmas events

OKEECHOBEE — Our Village will be hosting several events for the Christmas season. We would love to welcome you to Our Village Okeechobee and Pritchard’s Insurance on Dec. 12 and 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. This year we are partnering with Christ Fellowship to bring you a living Nativity and family fun event. There will be vendors and the OHS Theater Troupe will be on hand with pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, snacks and hot chocolate.

There will be the unveiling of the Our Village Storybook Trail. This initiative by the Children’s Services Council and the Innovative Worthy Projects Foundation is a portable book walk. We will be reading “Bear Stays Up for Christmas.” We will be adding books in the very near future at other events in Okeechobee County.

Take time to visit inside the Our Village House and see it all decked out for Christmas. All Christmas décor will be available for a donation. There will be a photo booth for you and your family to get some great family photos and ham it up with our photo props.

Vendors and crafters are welcomed. Every vendor or crafter that comes is asked to bring or have an activity that is less than $2. Vendors can sell other items, but must have one available at low cost. There is no charge for vendors to set up, but you must reserve a spot by emailing Leah Suarez at lsuarez40@gmail.com.

Also at Our Village will be a display from Beautiful Treasures Jewelry. A portion of the sales will benefit Our Village. These pieces are handcrafted, vintage, estate and recrafted vintage jewelry. You can stop by during Dec. 12 and 13 at the event and shop. Our Village will be open on Saturday, Dec. 14, from noon until 4 p.m. and then it will be open the week of Dec. 16, through the 20 from noon to 7 p.m.

After the public event, families who have been actively involved in tutoring, Spanish classes, bible studies, peer support and other events at Our Village, will be invited to “shop” with Reindeer Bucks for their own families. Often the holidays are a difficult time for families with the added expense of “gifting” on Christmas morning, and at Our Village we like to give a hand up and not a hand out.

This is a family event, thus remember your manners. No smoking, drinking, drugs, cursing or trash on the grounds. We work very hard to have enjoyable low-cost events in Okeechobee and ask that everyone does their part to help make it a great time.

We would love to include you as a part of Our Village. If you would like to help with pre-event activities, during or after the event, please reach out to Leah at 863-697-8718.

Leah Suarez is a freelance writer.