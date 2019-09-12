OUA to perform smoke test wastewater lines Sept. 12

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Utility Authority began performing smoke testing on the wastewater lines today, Sept. 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the location of N.E. Eighth Avenue from S.R. 70 to the 800 block, including all of the River Run residential area.

Smoke testing the wastewater lines will verify sewer connections or possible problems with the wastewater lines.

You may see or smell smoke coming through your fixtures, this will not last more than one hour and is not harmful.

OUA apologizes for any inconvenience that this may cause and thank you for your understanding and cooperation in regards to this matter.

Should you have questions, please call the Okeechobee Utility Authority Office at 863-763-9460.