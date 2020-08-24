Organizations holds food pantries in Clewiston

CLEWISTON — Clewiston food pantries are available at the following locations:

• St. Margaret’s Catholic Church/Catholic Church Charities, 208 Deane Duff St., will host a food pantry every Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.

• New Harvest Church, 370 Holiday Isles, will hold a food pantry every Monday from 10 a.m. to noon. A food pantry will be held on Monday, Aug. 24.

• Feeding With Hope will hold a food pantry every other Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to noon.

• Serving With Love Food Bank & Ministries, 330 South Estribo St., will hold a food pantry on Thursday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.