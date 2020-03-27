OPD needs help identifying a person Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/OPD OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee city police need the public’s assistance to identify the above individual. If you have any information, contact Detective Bill Saum at 863-763-9784, in reference to Case #200304016.

