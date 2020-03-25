Old lodge in Lakeport burns Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Fernando Manitto LAKEPORT — Firefighter Ron Johnson of the Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department is sillhouetted against the blaze that heavily damaged the old Calusa Lodge at 3178 County Road 721 in the 33471 ZIP code. The lodge itself has been closed for many years. No injuries have been reported, and no other information was available at press time about the fire that happened last week. Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Ron Corbin Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Ron Corbin

LAKEPORT — Local Rob Corbin caught these images of the historic Calusa Lodge up in flames on March 16.

