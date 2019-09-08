Okeechobee woman killed in single vehicle crash

HIGHLANDS COUNTY – An Okeechobee woman was killed early Sunday morning in a single vehicle crash on U.S. 98 just north of CR 721 in Highlands County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report.

Brook Lee McCormick, 28, of Okeechobee, was driving a 1999 Ford Contour southbound on U.S. 98, approaching a curve to the left near CR 721 at 2:20 a.m. The driver failed to slow adequately prior to entering the curve and the car ran off the roadway, states the FHP report. The car ran through a ditch, struck a fence and overturned in a pasture.



Ms. McCormick was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the report. She died in the crash.



Michael Ray Ward, 24, a passenger in the vehicle, received minor injuries according to the report. According to the FHP report, Mr. Ward was wearing a seat belt.