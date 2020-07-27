Okeechobee woman killed in a home fire

OKEECHOBEE — A local woman was killed in a house fire Saturday morning, July 25 in the 1900 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue. Both Okeechobee County Fire Rescue and Okeechobee City Fire Department responded to the scene. When they arrived, they were told two people were still inside the home and a search crew would be needed.

The 9-year-old child and her grandmother, Lydia Entry, were found in the bathroom on the floor. The child was in her grandmother’s arms.

Ms. Entry passed away, and the child was trauma hawked to a burn center in Miami. Joe Entry, the child’s grandfather, suffered minor burns, and the home was destroyed.

Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before they saw the flames.

A Go-fund-me account is being organized by friends of the family.